NEW BETHLEHEM – St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem will hold a Thanksgiving dinner in June from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 3, in the social hall.
The cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children and free for children under five.
The menu includes turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, cole slaw, cranberry sauce, roll, coffee, tea, punch and pie for dessert. All are invited to attend.
