NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Civic Club will hold its Tuesday, Nov. 5, meeting at 7 p.m. in the social rooms of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.
The hostesses will be Phyllis Howard and Sharon Shaffer.
Following the business meeting, there will be a short program featuring historic Christmas tree ornaments.
The hostesses for the Dec. 3, annual Christmas banquet will be Donna Shea, Amy Watson and Gretchen Kunselman.
Members will be contacted with information about the banquet in November.
New members are welcome to join the civic club at anytime.