NEW BETHLEHEM – Fifty New Bethlehem area businesses and vendors will take part in this coming Friday’s Customer Appreciation Day, which offers a return of the popular passport promotion and a bevy of prizes for all ages.
Laura Neiswonger, who organizes the annual event for the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, said that Customer Appreciation Day is entering its 13th year after a year off as a result of the pandemic, and she’s hoping for a great event that traditionally brings hundreds of people into downtown New Bethlehem.
“It’s going to be a fun year to get back into the swing of things,” she said. “It will be nice to see people again.”
The pandemic, however, did bring some changes to the annual event, Neiswonger said.
“We had to adapt with fewer sponsors this year,” she noted. “But we are happy to offer a new grand prize this year.”
The grand prize will be a two-night stay in a cabin at the Brick House Bed & Breakfast in Oak Ridge, complete with meals from Zack’s in New Bethlehem.
“We thought it was best to stay local this year,” she said of the prizes.
The big prizes are available to everyone who takes part in and completes the day’s passport, which involves visiting each of the 45 stops in town to have their passports stamped.
“The grand prize is for the adults who take part,” Neiswonger said. “And we have a big prize for just kids who complete the passports too.”
That prize includes a roller skating party at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park skating rink. The prize comes with rental of the rink, a $100 gift certificate for Joe’s Pizza and a $50 gift card for Tom’s Riverside.
The third big prize that is open for all ages to win is a 50-inch Toshiba television.
Those who complete the passports will also receive tickets that can be used in a Chinese auction featuring numerous gift baskets, gift cards and more from local businesses. Tickets for the Chinese auction will also be on sale for those who don’t take part in the passports, or who want to increase their chances of winning.
Passports, along with a map of all the locations, can be picked up on the day of the event at RMS Furniture or the chamber of commerce office inside The Jewelry Shop. Passport stamping will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Completed passports must be brought in to RMS Furniture along Wood Street for the prize drawing, which will take place on the following Monday.
While many of the stops along the passport trail are inside businesses, others taking part will be a number of crafters and vendors set up along the Redbank Valley Trail near the municipal parking lot.
Food vendors will also be set up in Gumtown Park along Water Street, along with the Gumtown Community farm market. Food offerings will include Rub-n-Tug BBQ, Country Eats which will have fries and cheesesteaks, The Meadows frozen custard, and the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce which will be selling food along with chamber merchandise.
Neiswonger said those coming into town should not be intimidated by the number of stops on the passports, as most of them are nearby to one another. Most participating stops are located in the Broad and Wood street business district, within walking distance of each other.
Many of the participating businesses will be offering special deals, giveaways and promotions throughout the day, Neiswonger said.
“Take your time; it’s an all day event,” she said. “Don’t just stop for your stamp, look around the business to see what they offer.”