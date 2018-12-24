NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem Borough Council and the New Bethlehem Police Department issued the following statement regarding police services in 2019:
New Bethlehem Police Department will continue to provide police services to New Bethlehem, East Brady, Rimersburg and Hawthorn boroughs in Clarion County in 2019.
As of midnight on Dec. 31, 2018, and until agreements are approved with the following municipalities, New Bethlehem Borough Police Department regrets to inform the public that residents, businesses, crime and accident victims in the following municipalities will have to rely upon 911 and the Pennsylvania State Police to respond to emergencies and incidents:
• In Armstrong County — South Bethlehem Borough, Mahoning Township, Redbank Township (including Oak Ridge). PSP number is (724) 543-2011. Emergencies call 911.
• In Clarion County — Sligo Borough, Redbank Township (including Fairmount City and Redbank Valley Municipal Park). PSP number is (814) 226-1710. Emergencies call 911.
New Bethlehem Borough and its police department would like to continue to provide and expand services in boroughs and townships in Northern Armstrong County and Southern Clarion County, but cannot do so without signed agreements from each municipality. Equipment, training and personnel costs must be covered by the municipalities who receive the services, but together there can be cost savings for all municipalities and a good response time by professional and dedicated officers. New Bethlehem Borough Council and the Police Department believe that regional coverage benefits all area residents and businesses. Signed agreements with area municipalities would allow the hiring of additional full-time officers. Coverage could be 24/7, including ordinance enforcement as requested and agreed upon, with officers who had familiarity with each area covered. The department’s future plans include addition of a cross-trained canine officer for drug offenses and tracking of lost individuals, addition of more full-time and part-time officers, and updated equipment, all as funding permits, whether through donations or agreements.
Past average 911 call volume for those jurisdictions who have not renewed service agreements, not including ordinances or calls that did not go through 911, are as follows:
• Mahoning Township 2011-2017 — Average Per Year: 140.4; 2018 through November: 201.
• Redbank Township (Armstrong County) 2016-2017 — Average Per Year: 66; 2018 through November: 53.
• Redbank Township (Armstrong County) 2016-2017 — Average Per Year: 259; 2018 through November: 339.
• Sligo —2011-2017 — Average Per Year: 168.6; 2018 through November: 132.
• South Bethlehem 2008-2017 — Average Per Year: 90.7: 2018 through November: 94.
For more information, contact your municipality or New Bethlehem Police Department at (814) 275-1180, or info@newbethlehemboro.com.
