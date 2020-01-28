NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Senior Center, located in the Redbank Valley Community Center along Broad Street, is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays.
The following schedule has been announced for February:
• Monday, Feb. 3 — 10 a.m., nickel bingo and blood pressure screenings; 11 a.m., Medicare fraud prevention program presented by Carie; sub and pizza orders due.
• Monday, Feb. 10 — 10 a.m., nickel bingo; 11 a.m., bingo.
• Friday, Feb. 14 — 10 a.m., Valentine’s Day Party at Clarion Mall, catered by Red River Roadhouse.
• Monday, Feb. 17, Closed for Presidents Day.
• Monday, Feb. 24 — 10 a.m., nickel bingo; 11 a.m., Sugar and Your Heart program by ACMH; sub and pizza delivery.
• Friday, Feb. 28 — Shopping at Ollie’s in Cranberry and lunch at Jumbo Buffet.
The following lunch menu is planned for February:
• Feb. 3 — Cottage pie.
• Feb. 10 — Smokey BBQ burger.
• Feb. 17 — Centers closed.
• Feb. 24 — Chicken taco.