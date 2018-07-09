KITTANNING – A familiar face in the Redbank Valley area is now at the helm of the Armstrong County Tourist Bureau.
Longtime New Bethlehem area resident Jamie Lefever began work last week as the tourist bureau’s new executive director.
Lefever, who is currently the vice president of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, said she is excited to be able to bring her background in economic development to Armstrong County, adding that tourism promotion is an important aspect of economic development in the county.
“My focus right now is to get out and meet the county’s businesses and see what we can do to improve tourism in the area,” she said last week from the bureau’s office along Market Street in downtown Kittanning.
Lefever previously worked for WRC Senior Services, and before that was the director of the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation.
She said her background also crossed over into tourism promotion many times, including her time serving on the Clarion County Hotel Tax Committee, which oversees how the fees collected at local hotels are spent to promote tourism in the area.
“That’s given me a lot of background on tourism and how everything is funded,” she said, noting that the Armstrong County Tourist Bureau is primarily funded through the county’s hotel tax. “Our goal is to bring people into the county and put heads in beds at the local hotels.”
For Armstrong County tourism, Lefever said, the centerpiece is the Allegheny River. But, she noted, she wants to get out to all corners of the county to see everything that the county has to offer, from other attractions to restaurants, shops and more.
Lefever said the Tourist Bureau has not had a director in approximately two years, so she’s been working with the staff to learn the ropes. She said the staff at the bureau has been doing a great job in getting the word out about Armstrong County.
Lefever also said she wants to work with local businesses and their employees since they are the people that visitors meet and talk with when they come into the county.
“A big part of tourism is just being friendly, and knowing what’s going on in the area so you can direct them to other attractions,” she said, adding that she feels Armstrong County residents and businesses are welcoming to outsiders.
“When I travel, I look for the local places,” she said. “That’s where you find out what’s going on and where to visit.”
For now, Lefever said, she will be getting out to meet people and attending many of the area’s summertime events.
She also attended last week’s meeting of the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners to let the county officials know that she is looking forward to working with them to promote Armstrong County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.