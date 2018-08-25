EMPORIUM — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a new bridge in Cameron County has been fully opened to traffic.
Crews have been working since mid-March to replace a bridge on Moore Hill Road (Route 3001). The bridge spans West Creek about 5 miles west of Emporium in the village of Howard. Replacing the bridge removes it from the list of Cameron County bridges in “poor” condition.
Replacement also eliminates previous weight limit postings of 11 ton for single vehicles, 15 ton for combination vehicles, and the restriction of “one truck at a time”.
The previous bridge was replaced through half-width construction, using temporary traffic signals and an alternating traffic pattern. The signals were removed yesterday, August 23 and the new bridge was open to full, two-lane traffic.
The new concrete bridge will carry an average of 230 vehicles daily. Work also included drainage improvements, roadway widening, paving, and guide-rail updates.
Rylind Construction Company, Inc. of Lewisberry, PA was the contractor on this $1.7 million job.
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateCOLL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.