LONDON — New Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed strongly pro-Brexit colleagues to key posts on Wednesday as he made sweeping changes in his first Cabinet and vowed to take Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31, with or without a deal.
Former chief Brexit negotiator Dominic Raab will be Britain’s new foreign secretary, while another staunch “Brexiteer,” Priti Patel, will be home secretary, Downing Street said.
Johnson also made former home secretary Sajid Javid chancellor of the exchequer.
Philip Hammond, a pro-EU former chancellor who had vowed not to work with Johnson, resigned earlier Wednesday.
Javid tweeted that he was “deeply honoured” by his new appointment.
“Looking forward to working with @hmtreasury to prepare for leaving the EU, unifying our country and priming our economy for the incredible opportunities that lie ahead,” he wrote.
Liz Truss, who was appointed new international trade secretary, said Johnson had made three “excellent appointments for the Great Offices of State.”
Javid, Patel and Raab are all “modern, positive, free-enterprise Conservatives,” Truss tweeted.
Euroskeptic Raab, who resigned from former Prime Minister Theresa May’s government in opposition to her Brexit plan, tweeted earlier Wednesday that Johnson had “set out a far-reaching and aspirational vision and agenda — brimming with optimism.”
Johnson also handed his old friend and former leadership rival Michael Gove the post of minister for the Cabinet Office, which normally deputizes for the prime minister.
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will continue in his post, while Ben Wallace is promoted from security minister to defense minister, Downing Street said.
Johnson is expected to make a statement to Parliament on his Brexit plans on Thursday.
He promised voters earlier Wednesday there will be “no ifs and buts” on his plan to take Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31, with or without a deal.
“And we will do a new deal, a better deal … based on free trade,” Johnson said outside Downing Street, shortly after receiving Queen Elizabeth II’s permission to form a new government.
The queen earlier accepted May’s resignation. May agreed to step down in May after failing to win parliamentary approval for the Brexit deal she agreed with Brussels.
“I am convinced we can do a deal,” Johnson said, criticizing Brexit “doomsters and gloomsters.”
He added that Britain also must be “prepared for the remote possibility that Brussels refuses to negotiate any further,” meaning the country would be forced into a no-deal Brexit.
“Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here,” he said, referring to a controversial “backstop” provision in the Brexit deal agreed to by May that is designed to guarantee an open Irish border.
Before heading to the palace, an emotional May urged Johnson to find a form of Brexit that can break the political impasse in Britain.
Addressing her husband, Philip May, alongside her at Downing Street, she praised him as her “greatest supporter” and “closest companion.”
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Johnson’s losing rival in the Conservative runoff ballot to succeed May, said he would step down after declining Johnson’s offer of a different post.
At least a dozen other senior ministers left the government on Wednesday.