ST. MARYS — The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all spring sports in the state, ending the high school careers of all seniors well before they were prepared for that to happen.
Thanks to some hard work by Chris Shaw, an assistant varsity softball coach at St. Marys, some of those now graduated seniors will be able to play one final time in a newly created D9 North/South Softball Challenge that will be held at Heindl Field in DuBois on July 15. Shaw hopes for the game to become an annual event moving forward.
Shaw’s daughter Britney was among the large group of seniors who saw their high school playing days end early.
“Like many of you, there was a lot of disappointment in our household this spring when the softball season got canceled, wiping out our daughter’s senior season of softball,” said Shaw. “As a result, I was thinking for some time of how we might be able to honor these girls by having one last game where they could take the field with some of their District 9 softball peers.
“Once the state gave the go ahead to move our area into the ‘green’ COVID-19 phase, I started reaching out to a few other schools to gauge interest in trying to hold some kind of game. Although we are very late in trying to make this happen, it came together very fast over the past two weeks.”
The event will consist of two 6-inning games on July to allow for ample playing for all those girls who are committed to playing. The first game will start at 6 p.m.
A vast majority of the players hail from the Tri-County Area, with 12 of the 30 or so players who signed up being local schools.
Shaw will coach the North squad, which features six players from St. Marys — Maddie Bowes, Maura Fledderman, Tessa Grotzinger, Megan McMackin, Allison Schlimm and Britney Shaw.
Also playing for the North will be Elk County Catholic graduates Hannah Barnett, Ellie Fledderman, Isabell Gruenewald and Maddie Taylorv and a pair of Johnsonburg products in Maria Jones and Brooke Thomas.
Rounding out the North roster are the Kane trio of Rachel Danielson, Kennedy Himes and Katlyn Young.
The South will be managed by DuBois Central Catholic head coach George Heigel and his DCC aassistantt Ed Gulvas. The two will have a pair of their former players — Shayleigh Gulvas and Jordy Kosko — on their squad along with DuBois’ Maddie Ho.
Also playing for the South are Brockway grads Emma Cavalline, Katie McMeekin and Mackenzie Overbeck and Clarion’s Kaitlyn Constantino and Tori Vega. Curwensville is scheduled to have two players also, but those names had yet to be confirmed.
Rounding out the South squad are Clearfield products Kyra Mollura and Alyssa Twigg, Punxsutawney’s Holly Hartman and Madison Stonbraker and Karns City’s Logan Byers.
The game will feature umpires at all four bases, who are volunteering their time for the event. The game will also be played with unlimited substitutions to ensure everyone gets a good amount of playing time, and due to a lack of pitching, pitchers may have to be “shared” between teams if necessary.