BROOKVILLE — An escape room is an interactive and immersive game where a group of 2 – 6 players work together to discover clues, solve puzzles and accomplish tasks to solve the mystery and escape within 50 minutes. Teams are often made up of friends, coworkers, or even strangers.
Participants in an Escape Room are encouraged to work together to look for hidden objects, solve riddles, open locks and perhaps complete brain teasers in order to be successful. The game begins with an introduction to the rules and details which areas/objects are not “in play.” Players must interact with the other team members with ideas, and things they may have found while trying to avoid red herrings. If the team gets stuck they are eligible for a clue to help direct them back onto the path.
Required tasks could be lightly physical in nature, but require minimal strength or dexterity. They can sometimes be logic puzzles, pattern recognition, word association or something obscure. As an example, last year the players found a Confederate flag with bullet holes. They were later required to place the flag overtop a vintage map of Brookville and align the holes with letters on the map. If it was placed correctly the final answer was revealed. If placed incorrectly the word “flip” was found indicating to reverse the flag. Players have been required to do math, complete actual puzzles, and stick their hands into a fish tank.
Past themes for Jefferson County History Center Escape Rooms included: A search for lost Confederate gold, looking for a serum inside Dr. McKnight’s Medical Madness Lab to stop a zombie apocalypse, escaping a jail cell, and getting out of a burning building. Group success rates vary from year to year but average around 65 percent.
This year’s brand new Escape Room opens at the new location at 301 Main Street on Friday’s and Saturdays during October with hourly sessions from 6 – 10 p.m. Other days/times available by appointment. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Advance registration is required and can be made for groups of 2 -6 by contacting the Jefferson County History Center at (814) 849-0077.