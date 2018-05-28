DuBOIS — DuBois is a community that has always been passionate about local sports, particularly the City’s Little League program which annually provides hundreds of area youth of all ages the opportunity to learn game of baseball and/or softball along with team work and sportsmanship at the same time.
That effort doesn’t come easy, with the DuBois Little League featuring over 50 regular season teams in various age groups in baseball, softball and the league’s two different Challenger Division age groupings.
The league’s youngest divisions — T-Ball (ages 5-6) and pitch machine (ages 7-8) — are combined for boys and girls. After that players move on to play on either the baseball or softball side where there are Minor League (9-10), Little League (11-12), Junior League (13-14) and Senior League (15-16) divisions.
Running all that is no easy task — one that is led by a large group of dedicated volunteers spearheaded by DuBois Little League President Andy Gilbert and the League’s Board of Directors.
“Some people on the outside don’t realize the amount of work put into this,” said Gilbert. “Come April though July, you spend most of your life at the baseball and softball fields. My Board of Directors are here all the time too. If they’re not managing or coaching, they’re helping with the concession stands, fundraising, different stuff like that. They are definitely a huge part of this.”
That leadership group got a major boost in a big aspect of the league — field maintenance — prior to this season with the major renovations of the fields at City Park.
In past years, preparing the four fields at the park — Way Memorial (Little League), Senior League, softball and T-Ball — was a huge undertaking both prior to the Little League season and during the season. The league also utilizes Showers Field and the Highland Street softball fields for its older baseball and softball divisions when needed.
However, there is minimal daily maintenance work needed for the fields with all but the T-Ball field at the park now featuring turf though efforts of the City of DuBois and the Little League itself. The City used grant money and donations to fully turf the Senior League field and the Challenger softball field (now Heindl Field) this spring along with Showers Field in stages in recent years.
The Little League paid to turf the infield at Way Memorial Field — work that was done in conjunction with the other field projects done by Dave Roman Excavating this spring to have all the fields ready for the Little League season.
“Having the new fields helps a lot with scheduling of all the games but especially with the field maintenance part,” said Gilbert. “If you look at how the weather has been this year so far, we would have already been two to three weeks behind on these fields if they weren’t turf fields.
“And, the kids have be thrilled to play on them. From opening day on, the kids were just loving it. None of the younger kids have played on turf (before) really, so this is a first experience for them.
“We actually bring some of the machine pitch and T-Ball games over here (Way Memorial) if we have openings to play to let those kids experience it too since the only field we have left now that’s dirt is the T-Ball field. Everybody else though, I’ve heard nothing but great things from all of our players on these fields across the board.”
A main reason for renovating the softball field was to aid in the league’s Challenger Division — an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. The turf makes it easier for those youth who participate and their buddies (volunteers who assist with the games) to move more freely on the field.
Just a few weeks into the season, Gilbert said the impact of the new field on the Challenger Division has been immense in more ways then one.
“That’s wonderful for them over there,” said Gilbert. “The rest of the league is being more involved for being the buddies for them to help around bases and many of our older teams have volunteered time to go over to help Challenger teams.
“It’s just not the Little League though. The DuBois Central Catholic softball team has helped out with games, and the district champion DuBois Area softball team was just here last week to help out too.
“The fields are certainly drawing more people in. I’ve never seen this much community involvement as long as I’ve been over here, especially with the Challenger Division. That’s what these fields have done. They have brought the community out at full force to help.”
While the fields will make a big impact for all involved in the Little League, they also will make a huge impact on the community as a whole. That was already felt on an economic level with DuBois hosting the USCAA Small College Baseball and Softball World Series earlier this month at Showers and Heindl Fields, respectively.
At the youth level, Gilbert said the league is working to bring in more postseason Little League tournaments. DuBois already hosts the Pennsylvania State Senior League Tournament at Showers Field.
“We’re trying to push for a possible softball girls state championship here and also looking at possibly bringing in something at the 13-14 year old baseball level too,” said Gilbert. “There are a lot of opportunities out there. It’s just when it becomes available, we have to be ready to jump on it.”
One things for certain though. For a town that was already passionate about Little League, the new fields will only intensify that passion for years to come.
