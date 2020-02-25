Democrats took control of the state Legislature in nearby Virginia last year. But this year, efforts by its new governor and lawmakers to enact sweeping gun control measures are failing.
Some of those proposals should fail.
Guns are tools. They are dangerous tools. They can kill people. They keep people alive by enabling potential victims to defend ourselves and our homes against lethal lawbreakers. They also put meat on dinner tables. And, just as some people have fun sculpting tree trunks with growly, gnarly — and extremely dangerous — chain saws, some people have fun shooting at targets, competing in precision shooting matches, etc.
Given the current awful recurrences of mass shootings in schools, churches and stores, etc., we are right to look at whether changing current gun laws will keep us safer without taking away our Constitutional rights.
But “safer” is a slippery word.
In one sense, the safest people in the United States today are those on “Death Row” in the nation’s prisons. Most are watched 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They are never in the dark. They are kept in strict isolation.
Those people on “Death Row” are among the safest Americans — and the least free.
There is always a balance between security and freedom.
Sensibly, Virginia lawmakers rejected one part of a package of gun law bills that would have made it a crime to “recklessly leave a loaded, unsecured gun” in a way that “endangers a minor.”
C’mon.
Is a loaded gun kept inside a desk or bedside drawer kept “recklessly”?
It depends on whether one wishes to be killed by an intruder while fumbling in the dark.
“Excuse me, but would you stop trying to kill me while I turn on the lights, find the ammo, find my eyeglasses, find the self-defense gun, load it and ... Aha! Kill YOU?”
D’uh. Unloaded, locked away guns are useless against home invaders.
Current law covers that situation. It does not automatically find guilt whenever harm results. Instead, it leaves that decision where it belongs, in the hands of judges and juries on a case-by-case basis, balancing statutes against criminal negligence, manslaughter and the like against the need to defend ourselves in our homes.
At bottom, ours is a people problem as much as a gun problem.
In 1995, Timothy McVeigh killed 168 people and maimed nearly 700 others ... by using fertilizer.
You can look it up.
— Denny Bonavita