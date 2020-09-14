CLARION – New Hope Church in Clarion will host a special meeting with pastor and author, Jason Noble.
The event will be held on Sept. 20, for two services, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m.
Jason Noble is the author of “Breakthrough To Your Miracle,” a true story about a teenage boy who drowned in an icy lake, but came back to life after his mother prayed.
Breakthrough is now a major motion picture produced by Devon Franklin, Pastor Sam Rodriquez and 20th Century Fox.
The church is located along Route 322 in Clarion.
For more information, call Pastor Colin Koch (814) 316-6064.