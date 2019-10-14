CLARION – New Hope Community Church welcomes the public to Breakthrough Revival Services on Thursday, Oct. 24, Saturday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m. nightly, and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m.
The guest speakers are Dr. Tom and Sid Renfro from Norton, Va. Renfro was healed of terminal cancer in 1997. Both Tom and Sid Renfro, bring forth a powerful Word and great faith for healing.
Renfro is a graduate of the University of Virginia’s School of Medicine where he was board certified in Internal Medicine. He is the proprietor of the Thomas E. Renfro Community Clinic in Coeburn, Va., where he has practiced medicine these past 12 years. He is also an ordained minister of the gospel who speaks in churches and conferences around the world.
Sid Renfro was born and raised in a pastor’s home in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia, where she served in several areas of ministry. The Renfros travel the world sharing this miraculous testimony and preaching the gospel in churches and conferences. They host a weekly television program called Walking in the Kingdom.
As a physician and cancer survivor, Tom Renfro shares a unique perspective of God’s Word.
New Hope Community Church is located at 15952 Route 322 in Clarion in the former Clarion YMCA building. The Rev. Colin Koch is the pastor.