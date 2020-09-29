The Redbank Valley Public Library is open for browsing and checking out items. Our current hours have changed and are Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

We are always ordering new items and favorite authors. As soon as you walk in the door, there is a new arrivals shelf on your right. Check out our latest titles there.

This Thursday evening, Oct. 1, we will be having another ceramic painting class at the library. There will be pumpkins for fall. The class begins at 6 p.m. Please call in advance to sign up. The cost varies depending on what you choose to paint.

We will be having our Chinese Auction in November which is normally held with Shop, Look, & Listen, as well as our Wreath Sale.

In December, we plan to have our cookie sale; get your pre-order in. We also still have cash bash tickets available for sale here at the library.

