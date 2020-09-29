The Redbank Valley Public Library is open for browsing and checking out items. Our current hours have changed and are Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
We are always ordering new items and favorite authors. As soon as you walk in the door, there is a new arrivals shelf on your right. Check out our latest titles there.
•
This Thursday evening, Oct. 1, we will be having another ceramic painting class at the library. There will be pumpkins for fall. The class begins at 6 p.m. Please call in advance to sign up. The cost varies depending on what you choose to paint.
•
We will be having our Chinese Auction in November which is normally held with Shop, Look, & Listen, as well as our Wreath Sale.
In December, we plan to have our cookie sale; get your pre-order in. We also still have cash bash tickets available for sale here at the library.