MAHONING TWP. – A number of veterans dating back to as far as the Civil War, along with their family members and neighbors, can rest in peace a little easier these days now that their once-abandoned cemetery has been restored.
Although thousands of motorists drive past the old Colwell Cemetery each month on busy Route 28/66 near the bottom of Hogback Hill in Mahoning Township, the cemetery had gone unnoticed and unkempt for many years.
That was until Herman “Tucker” Reedy and Pam (Wotring) Moore stepped in.
Moore, who lives in Distant, said she has been visiting the cemetery all her life to visit the graves of her grandfather, George Washington Wotring, a Civil War veteran, and her grandmother, Esther.
As the relatives of the deceased aged or died themselves, Moore said the cemetery was being lost to Mother Nature. Stones were upset, trees were down and the grass grew and grew.
Reedy, who lives in Boggs Township, said his interest in the cemetery started in 2015 when his brother, Doyle, was visiting from Florida. The brothers visited various cemeteries in the area where their ancestors are buried, with their final stop being Colwell Cemetery where their great-grandfather James M. Reedy is interred.
“While there we saw a large tree had fallen across part of the cemetery and someone had tossed some junk in the corner,” Reedy said. “We decided to go home and get my chainsaw and some bags to pick up the stuff, and to remove the tree and trash.”
“That started me off on adopting this cemetery,” Reedy said.
Through research at the Armstrong County Courthouse, Reedy learned that five acres had been deeded off in 1835 for a meeting place and burial grounds in the area along Mahoning Creek once called The Cove. He said the old church that once stood adjacent to the cemetery was known as the Cove Meeting House.
Over the years, the cemetery has had many names, including Cove Cemetery, Mahoning Cemetery, Furnace Cemetery, Mahoning Furnace Cemetery and Hogback Hill Cemetery.
Reedy said the present name of the cemetery stems from the influence of the Colwell family in the area. He said that John A. Colwell built a coke furnace for steel making in 1845, and the small village of Colwell is located nearby. A train station once located at the bottom of Hogback Hill also carried the name of Colwell.
As Reedy became more interested in family history, he said he learned that his great-great-grandfather, William Reedy was also buried in the Colwell Cemetery; however, no stone could be located to mark the grave. He then remembered that in 1989 he had taken photos of all the male Reedy headstones at two cemeteries near his grandfather’s home at the top of Hogback Hill. He posted the photo of William Reedy’s headstone on a grave finding website, and soon had an email from a municipal employee near Sarver who claimed that the headstone was located there at some point, and placed in a storage building.
Reedy drove down to find the intact headstone of his great-great-grandfather. He returned it to the Colwell Cemetery where it had been missing for close to 30 years.
“The odds of that happening are pretty remote,” he said of being able to find a missing tombstone. Reedy surmises that kids stole the stone and left it in the Sarver area.
As Reedy was conducting his work at the cemetery, Moore also began working on the site and restoring stones of her ancestors. As co-owner of Fike Associates Inc., a surveying company in Clarion, Moore had the 1.69 acre cemetery tract mapped, along with all the existing stones. She said the information will be on file in the mapping department of the Armstrong County Courthouse and with the Armstrong County Historical Society.
Over the past several years, headstones have been reset and some have been repaired. Mahoning Township supervisors have begun mowing the cemetery, and the graves of known veterans have been marked with flags.
Moore said that while additional repairs need to be made to some stones, many graves in the cemetery are unmarked. Stones have either fallen and been buried over time, or have been damaged and stolen through the years.
Last August, Reedy had a sign with the name of the cemetery placed at the entrance off the northbound lane of Route 28/66.
Moore said the story of the Colwell Cemetery is all too common in the area.
“There are other cemeteries in the county that are in disarray,” she said, pointing to nearby Putneyville Cemetery in which she also has relatives buried.
Moore and Reedy called on local organizations, scouts and other volunteers to help care for these final resting places of early local inhabitants. Moore said that anyone willing to help can contact her at (814) 226-7880.
