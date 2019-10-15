State law just got stricter against robocalls, those infuriating recorded telephone calls aimed at separating gullible people from their money, usually in return for nothing of value.
Isn’t that nice?
Well, yes.
But is it effective?
We have laws against the use of fentanyl and heroin as recreational drugs, too. Our fellow Pennsylvanians are dying from overdoses just about every day.
Passing a law, by itself, does little good when people scoff at it and do what they please, regardless. We even have a name for them: “Scofflaws.”
The new law allows people who have placed their numbers on Pennsylvania’s do-not-call list to keep those numbers there without having to bother to renew them every five years. It is difficult enough to remember birthdays and anniversaries; remembering the five-year renewal limit imposed an absurd burden on law-abiding citizens.
The legislation requires that robocalls start with a clear way for recipients to opt out of them and that telemarketing voicemails must include a phone number to prevent future calls.
It also bans telephone solicitation on legal holidays.
So how can Pennsylvania make its new law effective?
We could take a cue from the Chinese. The Chinese name their years after animals: Monkey, dog, pig, rat, ox, and tiger.
State government could emphasize catching the cads who robocall for a full year: The Year of the Weasel!
The attorney general’s office could collect citizens’ reports of illegal calls, and turn them over to a task force to track down the villains, inside or outside the state or country, and roast them on forked sticks (Well, not really, but it is tempting).
Doesn’t the attorney general’s office have more important things to take care of than annoying phone calls?
In a word ... No.
Those robocalls to landline or cell phones disrupt our lives in significant fashion. They are especially upsetting to those of us who have loved ones in hospitals, in military service abroad, in the path of hurricanes or tornadoes, etc.
We rush to answer the telephone in such circumstances, only to hear, “Don’t hang up, because we have a fully automatic washcloth just for you!” or similar hogwash.
The Legislature passed the law. The governor signed it.
Now, Attorney General Josh Shapiro should enforce it, and restore some peace of mind to harried Pennsylvanians.
— Denny Bonavita