The Redbank Valley Public Library would like to wish everyone a Happy Halloween! We hope you stop in to see us that day in your costume. We would love to see it and will have a special treat for you.
Don’t forget that we close at 7 p.m. though, so put us first on your list.
•
The Preschool Playgroup had their fall fest this past Tuesday which brought some cute and spooky characters to our library! The children enjoyed fall stories, snacks and a craft. This group meets every Tuesday starting at 10:30 a.m. and is always welcoming new faces all year round.
•
We have some exciting new programs coming up at the library.
On Monday, Nov. 4, we will be having another ceramic painting class. Adults and children 10 and up are welcome to paint. Children must have a participating adult present to attend. There will be tree houses and small snowman, Santa and snowman figurines as choices. The cost of the tree houses is $12 and the figurines are $3 each. This class is filling up fast, so please call the library or message us on Facebook for your spot.
Following that, on Monday, Nov. 18, we will be having a pallet tree painting class. The cost for this class is $15 per tree. This class will be strictly limited due to the amount of room we have and amount of pallets, so sign up as soon as possible.
We also have the Career Link available for career building on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m. The Career Link is a great resource for all of your career needs and the best part is that you can get all of this help for free! Just join us at the library and see what you can do to help better your career.
Last, but not least, Shop, Look and Listen plans are well on their way. Stop in on Saturday, Nov. 16, and get some presents crossed off of your list. We will have vendors of all sorts and something for everyone. Don’t miss your chance to support the library and shop. Make sure you bring the kids for a story and craft while you shop.
We look forward to seeing you!