Collaborative efforts between Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, the PA State Registered Apprenticeship Office and local employers this past year has resulted in the approval of several Registered Apprenticeship programs. Applications to the State Apprenticeship Office were compiled, submitted and approved for the following companies and occupations:
- Christ The King Manor – Licensed Practical Nursing and Certified Nursing Assistant
- Hunter’s Garage – Automotive Service Technician
- Alpha Precision Group – Tool Maker
Several other applications will be submitted over the next few months.
Pennsylvania’s industry is the cornerstone of our economic success but skills-gaps and talent shortages have left employers unable to meet demand and leave skills, well-paid positions unfilled. Registered Apprenticeship programs help recruit and develop a highly-skilled workforce benefitting both employer and apprentice. Employers see reduced turnover, lower training costs and improved productivity while apprentices have the opportunity to earn a paycheck while receiving hands-on training and instruction that result in successful, well-paid and highly-respected careers.
An apprenticeship program includes a paid-work component and an education or instructional component tailored to industry needs. Programs can be integrated into a company’s current training curriculum and human resource development strategy and Workforce Solutions for North Central PA can help with the process as well as identify funding to get companies started.
Apprenticeship works across a variety of industries. Programs in manufacturing, construction, energy and transportation have been successful for years. New industries – healthcare, finance and business, IT, telecommunications and hospitality are also benefitting from apprenticeship programs.
Cindy Hunter from Hunter’s Garage located in Hyde, Clearfield County, has this to say about her experience with the Registered Apprenticeship process: “A registered apprenticeship program mandates organized structure to an educational program that serves to elevate our business and therefore our community by offering a professional, well rounded program geared to change the auto repair industry as a whole. Registered apprenticeship programs are the essential key to solving the skilled employee deficit nightmare, plaguing employers across our state and nation by growing and nurturing our apprentices into highly skilled, hands on employees that share in our passion.”
To learn more please contact Aaron Herzing, Business Engagement Coordinator for Workforce Solutions at (814) 245-1835 or aherzing@ncwdb.org.