As a tribute to the Class of 2020 and the senior athletes who missed out on spring sports because of COVID-19, and in conjunction with the rebranding of the Tri-County Sunday into the Tri-County Weekend, we here in the sports department are unveiling a new honor to be bestowed upon seniors in the Tri-County Area.
With there being no spring sports, the annual All-Star Teams for high school baseball, softball and track and field — and the Player of the Year and MVP Awards associated with those teams — could not be chosen this year.
In their place, the sports staff has created a new “All-Senior Team” that will be released next weekend and be the first high school “All-Star” team under the new Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express moniker. The new senior team will be an annual honor moving forward and will be announced each year following the release of the TCW/CE All-Star squads for track, baseball and softball.
The new “All-Senior Team” will feature the best 14 senior athletes — seven boys and seven girls — as determined by the sports department. However, unlike the individual sports All-Stars where statistics and accomplishments for only that current season are used to make selections, everything an athlete did at the varsity level throughout high school in all sports will be taken into consideration for the “All-Senior Team.”
As part of the new “All-Senior Team,” the best male and female athlete from that senior class will be chosen, with six other athletes also being honored as part of the awards.
Pick up a copy of next Saturday’s Tri-County Weekend to see who the inaugural honorees are.
q q q
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com