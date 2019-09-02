SLIGO – The new Veterans Memorial Park in Sligo will be dedicated in a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The new park is located at the corner of Colerain and Bald Eagle streets (Route 68), on the site of the former Korner Restaurant.
Those attending are permitted to park in the Sligo Presbyterian Church parking lot and walk across the street to the park.
A luncheon at the church will follow the park program. Those planning to attend the luncheon are asked to RSVP by calling (814) 745-2510 or (814) 745-2206, or emailing clougraham@windstream.net or nancyfshook@yahoo.com.