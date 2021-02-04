DuBOIS — The PA Softball Summer Collegiate League (SSCL) is offering an exciting opportunity for collegiate softball student-athletes. Starting in June 2021, the inaugural season of the SSCL will take shape providing softball players the opportunity to compete at a high level throughout the summer playing all games at Heindl Field in DuBois.
The SSCL is designed for student-athletes to work and enjoy their summer while competing as competition will take place on seven Sundays at Heindl Field from the beginning of June through mid-July. The expectation is to play a doubleheader on Sunday for a total of 14-16 games in the first year.
Roster sizes will remain small to ensure quality playing time while understanding some players may not be able to attend every game. The cost per player is $375 for the season which will cover all player/team expenses such as softballs, field rental, umpires, uniforms, and playoffs.
The four team names will be the Peaches, Belles, Comets and Blue Sox paying homage to the All-American Girls Baseball League (AAGBBL), the women’s professional baseball league that played from 1943 to 1954 and is the basis for the 1992 motion picture A League of Their Own.
Player registration is limited to ensure four teams and ample playing time. Players must be enrolled in a university/college, with eligibility remaining and a commitment to the league and team. The league will follow NCAA rules and COVID-19 waivers and regulations set forth.
The goal of the SSCL is to provide competition at a high level throughout the summer for these student-athletes to continue to develop in preparation of their fall season. The league will be managed by Core Athletics, headquartered in Butler and DuBois Sports Properties, headquartered in DuBois.
A workout day for all registered players will occur before the season and be announced at a later date. Interested eligible players — incoming freshman through rising seniors — can register at www.ssclsoftball.com/registration