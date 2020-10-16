NEW BETHLEHEM – A new video series debuting this coming week looks at various aspects of Redbank Valley area history in partnership with the local historical society’s upcoming release of its long-anticipated “big book” of history.
Local videographer Justin Morgan of Hawthorn, who operates New Grapes Media Inc., said that the idea of a local history video series has been on his mind for many years. The pending release of the Redbank Valley Historical Society’s new book presented the perfect timing for collaboration, he noted.
“It’s because of them that we get to make this happen,” he said, noting that the society has signed on to be the main sponsor of the first five videos in the 10-video “Time Will Tell: Voices From The Redbank Valley” series.
The project is also a family affair as Morgan’s mother, Cindy Morgan, is currently president of the historical society and worked with her son on the first video about Hawthorn Pottery, which they plan to release online this coming Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Cindy Morgan explained that the videos are based on 10 of the many historical features in the society’s new book, which is currently at the printer and should be available in time for the holidays.
“The videos are based on our book, ‘Voices of the Redbank Valley,’” she said, adding that the book has been years in the making and will include more than 400 pages of local history and photos.
As for the videos, Cindy Morgan said they released a pilot video earlier this year about the old Andrews Theater in New Bethlehem, which went over very well and helped firm up plans to move ahead with the new series.
The pottery was chosen not only because the items produced there decades ago remain highly collectible across the country today, but also because the site of the old pottery works nestled between Red Bank Creek and Route 28 in Hawthorn remains an important location for the community which has transformed the vacant land over the years into Pottery Fields, a soccer complex.
“We think there will be tremendous interest in the pottery,” Cindy Morgan said. The roughly six-minute video will showcase aerial footage of the site today, including the large chimney still standing from the old pottery works, which shut down production by 1930. The video will also include the story of how the pottery came to be, and some of the products that were made there that collectors covet today.
Looking ahead, Justin Morgan said the next nine videos in the series are already mapped out, although additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Sponsors can have their names listed in the credits, or turn their sponsorship into a memorial for a loved one. More information about sponsorship opportunities can be found online at https://igg.me/at/time-will-tell.
He explained the the next video in the series will look at the once-named Alcola Park, now Redbank Valley Municipal Park. Other videos coming down the line will feature scouting in the area, local disasters, the valley’s founders, mom and pop stores, mining and milling, the local banking industry, brick houses and New Bethlehem’s long history of making peanut butter.
“We’re having lots of fun with this,” Cindy Morgan said, pointing to their shared love of the past. “It’s a way of saving history.”
Once the video premiers in a few days, the video series will be able to be found online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxk_HqGr2lIPp-U7e5dQuPw.