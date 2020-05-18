"Gee, I hope they succeed."
That is a common reaction to news that someone is starting a new business.
The statistics can be daunting: About 20 percent of new businesses fail during the first two years, 45 percent within five years, and 65 percent within 10 years. Only 25 percent of new businesses make it to 15 years or more, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Starting a new business endeavor from scratch or existing businesses trying new things is risky. But if a business does succeed, it pays taxes that keep our roads repaired and our schools running. It provides jobs that support our families and us. And successful businesses enable our communities to grow, opening opportunities for other entrepreneurs, homegrown or attracted here by growth opportunities.
All those reasons underwrote the "Attaboy!" prompted by the May 14 news story that a "new" local business, Reflective Realty, bought and is renovating a fire-damaged building on Reynoldsville's main business thoroughfare.
Reflective Reality is a new title. But its owners and employees are familiar. They are from Glass Erectors.
Owner John Burkett and his partners were motivated to start Reflective Realty by more than the factors cited above.
It is hard to find good craftsmen. It can be harder to retain them if the work they do is seasonal.
Glass Erectors' carpentry and glazier work is tied to the construction season. In winter, construction workers are often laid off. Some subsist on unemployment compensation. Others find jobs elsewhere.
So Glass Erectors saw a new reason for starting a spin-off business. It uses the winter season renovation work to keep its valued work crews employed year-around in this area, renovating in winter, installing glass in warmer weather.
How's that for synergy? A company keeps its workers. The workers keep their jobs. A community keeps its 20th century main street facade without the gap-toothed look that accompanies demolition of aged buildings or, in Reynoldsville, a fire-damaged former Chinese restaurant/apartment building.
Will this succeed? Who knows? It takes deep pockets to buy such buildings and invest the wages, costs for materials and design work that will make the buildings usable and attractive. Payoff only comes later, through resale or rental.
But if this idea does succeed ... Glass Erectors benefits. Reflective Realty benefits. Reynoldsville benefits. Future tenants or owners benefit. Jefferson County benefits.
So ... "Attaboy!" Great concept, and best wishes!
— Denny Bonavita