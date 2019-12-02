RIDGWAY — To say the the Ridgway wrestling team endured through a rough season a year ago would be an understatement.
The Elkers opened the 2018-19 season with nearly a dozen wrestlers on its roster, but injuries coupled with other circumstances led to Ridgway having just four competitors at the Distict 9 Class AA Championships.
That quartet — Max Ehrensberger, Gary Emerick, Luke Tomaski and Jake Wickett — ended the year with a solid showing by going a combined 10-7 at districts with each winning at least one bout. Wickett went 4-1 at 152 at districts and was the lone Elker to move on to the Northwest Regional Tournament with a third-place finish. He went 0-2 at regionals.
Ehrensberger and Tomaski were among the three seniors to graduate, while current seniors Wickett (15-13) and Emerick (20-13) are back to lead squad that once again enters the season with a dozen wrestlers on the roster.
Wickett and Emerick (20-13, 2-2 at districts) are joined as returnees by juniors Jake Kunselman (9-4), Ben Briggs (1-5) and Joe Miller (0-3) and sophomores Tyler Merritt (8-10). That quartet all saw action in the regular season. Kunselman was 14-17 as a freshman.
Briggs (145 pounds) is currently injured, as is sophomore newcomer Jonathan Hinton (152), and head coach Curtis Olson is hopeful they will return at some point during the season.
The remainder of the Elker roster will be comprised of five other newcomers, two of which are new to the sport in junior Armandt Rosario and senior exchange student Valdemar Kranz. Sophomores Bailey Lewis, Eddie Switzer and Hunter Wall are all moving up from the junior high program.
“We are a very young team with our returning lettermen striving to get to the next level,” said Olson. “We recruited a few new faces, and unfortunately lost a couple do to football injuries.
“Our best recruiting has gone on in the junior high, however, where head coach Jeffery Slatery and assistant coach Brian Coder will start the year with seven 7th graders, one 8th grader and four 9th graders. They have done a fantastic job of recruiting and the numbers show it.”
With Briggs and Hinton, a pair of middleweights, hurt, Ridgway will start the year with 10 wrestlers and will be unable to field competitors at 106, 113, 120 and 126.
Emerick will kick off the Elker lineup at 132, with Merritt following at 138. Rosario is at 145 (along with Briggs) and Wickett at 152 (along with Hinton).
Olson has a pair of 160-pounders in Wall and Switzer, with Miller at 170 and Lewis and Kranz both at 182. Ridgway will have a pair of open weights at 195 and 220, unless they bump some wrestlers around dual meets, before Kunselman rounds out the lineup at heavyweight.
Olson will be assisted at the varsity level by Colton McClain, Bryan Slattery and Brett Herzing.
Ridgway opens its season this weekend at the Hickory Invitational.
ROSTER
Seniors: Gary Emerick, Valdemar Kranz, Jake Wickett. Juniors: Ben Briggs, Jake Kunselman, Joe Miller, Armandt Rosario. Sophomores: Jonathan Hinton, Bailey Lewis. Tyler Merritt, Eddie Switzer, Hunter Wall.