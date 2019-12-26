I know for most of you, this probably marks me as one of them young whippersnappers who needs to get over his, as Joe Biden put it in his totally hip campaign for the youngsters, malarkey. Yet, the oncoming new year is the first year that truly has me feeling old.
I graduated high school in 2000. Working in a high school, I am often reminded of how young a high schooler truly is. They’re children, no matter how grown up they feel or sometimes act. And we as adults, misremembering our own high school years, often demand that they be as grown up and mature as we imagine we were at their age.
Kids are kids. I felt like I was playing adult until I turned 30. You graduate from high school, maybe delay full adulting by going to college for a few years, and then you’re supposed to know what you’re doing? It’s a cruel joke we play on ourselves.
And when we make it through to a certain age, which I imagine is different for each of us, we "retcon" our memories and imagine we were nothing like kids these days.
I remember feeling so grown up as I graduated high school. The only thing I needed was for my moustache to grow in so I could stop rocking the Abe Lincoln beard. A solid moustache and 100 pounds later, I realize how childish I was.
And how skinny and handsome I was! If 18-year-old me knew what he would balloon into, I’m sure he would have died of horror.
But 2020 made me look at the seniors at my school now and think, “I was never that young.”
But I was. I may have thought that I was grown up, but 20 years on, I realize that I still had a lot of growing up to do.
When June 2020 rolls around, I will have been out of high school for a full 20 years. I have been out of school two decades. 13 years in the education system seemed like an eternity back then, but 20 years just blew past me in an instant.
I believe the apparent temporal distortion comes from the accumulation of memories. When you’re 10, 10 years seems like a long time because that’s your whole lifespan. By 20, time starts to speed up because you now have 10 more years of temporal experience than you did when you were 10. I’ll be 38 this year. If life moves this fast now, what must it be like for my grandpa in his 80s?
I like to think I’ve become a better person in the last 20 years. I’ve certainly become a bigger person! And yet, I worry that in another 20 years, I’ll sit on my recliner and decry the devolution of kids these days.
That’ll be 2040! I mean, Star Trek said we make first contact with the Vulcans in 2063! We haven’t figured out how to wean ourselves off fossil fuels yet, let alone explore our solar system!
I hope I’m someone now that people who knew me back in 2000 could say, “Yeah, he turned out okay in the end.” But if I offended you 20 years ago as a stupid 18-year-old with an Abe Lincoln beard, I’m sorry that kid did that. But, if you want to let that go, I look forward to your meeting the modern me. And I won’t hold the stuff you did 20 years ago against you, either.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.