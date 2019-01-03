BROOKVILLE — The tradition of making New Year’s resolutions is one most everyone thinks about as the new year begins but it is not a modern concept.
According to the website, www.history.com, the custom of new year’s resolutions has been around for “thousands of years” but didn’t look quite the same as we understand them today.
The website lists the ancient Babylonians as the first people to make New Year’s resolutions.
Some 4,000 years ago, these ancient people celebrated the beginning of the new year, however it wasn’t in January but rather in March as their new year began with the planting of crops.
As part of their celebration they made promises to the gods they worshiped “to pay their debts and return any objects they had borrowed.” These promises are what the website says could be considered the first new year’s resolutions. The website goes on to explain that if they fulfilled the promise the pagan gods would reward them but if not, they would fall out of favor.
January 1 became the beginning of the new year after Roman emporer Julius Caesar changed the calendar around 46 B.C.
In the early 1700s, clergyman John Wesley created the Covenant Renewal Service to mark the new year. These watch night services included the reading of scripture, hymns, praying and nowadays making new year’s resolutions.
The most common resolutions are to lose weight, to change to a healthier lifestyle and to quit smoking. But they can be anything an individual would like to see change in their lives or sometimes even in the world around them.
With that in mind the Jeffersonian Democrat reached out to some of the well-known people in Brookville to see what their resolution is for the new year. They are scattered across this page.
