This is our sweet nephew Jimmy who was delivered by emergency C-section at 32 weeks to save both my sister’s and his life. It’s taken me a few days to try and wrap my head around the horrifying bill passed in New York recently. This is not a “reproductive health act” — it is downright murder.
There is no medical reason to kill a baby in late-term abortions (or at any point, in my personal beliefs); you can deliver by C-section within two minutes and save both the mother and the baby. I’ve been part of many emergent deliveries as young as 24 weeks through medical school and residency and these innocent babies are the strongest patients I’ve ever seen.
We take an oath as physicians to do NO harm. It’s unfathomable that in 2019 in the United States of America, we have legislators cheering for the killing of our most vulnerable and innocent lives. I pray that people will educate themselves on the exact details of these horrific procedures and challenge us all to create better solutions facing women and babies in need of our help and love.
Whether it’s a human that’s wanted or not, they deserve our care. We can do better than this. #profile #protecttheunborn
The Rev. Martin Luther King said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
— Kristin O’Bryon Renwick, MD, Reynoldsville
