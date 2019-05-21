NEW BETHLEHEM – As New Bethlehem voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for the latest wave of borough council openings, an additional open position was announced a couple of blocks away from the polling precinct as council members met for their May meeting.
Citing health issues, councilman Ron Geist resigned for the elected office. Geist was not present at the meeting but his fellow council members approved his resignation with regret and appreciation for his service.
Geist started on the council January 2018 after being the top vote-getter in the November 2017 election to fill four four-year borough council seats.
Now, borough officials said they would advertise the opening and accept letters of interest with the hope of appointing a new council member in June to finish out the remaining two-and-a-half years on Geist’s term.
Council president Sandy Matter noted that the council had already received one letter of interest, from resident Bryan Ruth.
Other business at last night’s meeting included a discussion about an upcoming Route 28 study and concerns of New Bethleehm being bypassed by traffic, as well as a proposal for street paving this summer in the borough. Additional details from the meeting will be published in next week’s edition of The Leader-Vindicator.