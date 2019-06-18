Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ADAMS, BEDFORD, BLAIR, CAMBRIA, CLEARFIELD, CUMBERLAND, DAUPHIN, FRANKLIN, FULTON, HUNTINGDON, JUNIATA, LANCASTER, LEBANON, MIFFLIN, NORTHERN CENTRE, NORTHUMBERLAND, PERRY, SCHUYLKILL, SNYDER, SOMERSET, SOUTHERN CENTRE, UNION, AND YORK. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT. * A FRONT SPLITTING CENTRAL PA THIS MIDDAY WILL DRIFT FURTHER SOUTH THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THIS FRONT WILL BE THE FOCUS FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS THE SOUTHERN HALF OF THE STATE THIS AFTERNOON AND INTO EARLY TONIGHT. VERY HEAVY RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE IN ANY THUNDERSTORMS THAT DEVELOP. AREAS THAT RECEIVE REPEATED, HEAVY RAINFALL WILL BE MOST AT RISK FOR FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REVIEW FLOOD SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/FLOOD. &&