NEW BETHLEHEM – More than 50 New Bethlehem area businesses and vendors will take part in this Friday’s Customer Appreciation Day, which offers a return of the popular passport promotion and a bevy of prizes for all ages.
Laura Neiswonger, who organizes the annual event for the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, said that Customer Appreciation Day is entering its 12th year and continues to grow and attract more and more people to New Bethlehem businesses.
“We have people come back year after year,” she said, noting that one change this year is that the vendors that are usually set up in the municipal parking lot will instead be set up along the Redbank Valley Trail, freeing up the lot for parking. She noted, however, that the street along the trail, from Wood Street to Lafayette Street, will be closed for the event.
“We’re bringing back the grand prize of a trip to the Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark in Sandusky, Ohio,” Neiswonger said, noting that the impressive lineup of prizes and giveaways brings out hundreds of people who take part in the day’s Passport promotion.
This year, there are 52 stops on the passports. Those who visit all the stops and collect all the stamps are eligible to be entered to win a wide assortment of prizes, including a weekend trip for four to the Great Wolf Lodge.
“That prize seems to bring a lot of people out,” Neiswonger said, adding that Great Wolf Lodge has been the prize destination for the past several years due to its popularity. The trip includes the stay at the lodge and admission to the waterpark, as well as a $400 Visa gift card to cover costs on the trip. The prize is sponsored this year by S&T Bank, Red Bank Mills, Joe’s Pizza and the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce.
While many will be trying to win the grand prize, Neiswonger noted several other passport participants will also walk away with big prizes this year.
Other big prizes include a Staycation prize for adults that includes a night’s stay at the Brick House Bed and Breakfast, as well as a bottle of wine and the Butcher Block dinner for two from Zack’s Restaurant.
And after making its debut last year, Neiswonger said there will also be special prizes drawn for children again. One will feature amusement park passes sponsored by C-93 Radio. And the other prize for children age 17 and younger will feature a skating rink rental party at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, along with supplies courtesy of Dollar General.
“We have lots of awesome prizes this year,” Neiswonger said.
Passports can be stamped at the participating stops from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then returned to RMS Furniture along Wood Street for the prize drawing, which will take place on Monday.
Those who complete the passports will also receive tickets for a Chinese auction, featuring an assortment of items donated by local businesses. Tickets for the Chinese auction will also be on sale for those who don’t take part in the passports, or who want to increase their chances of winning.
Neiswonger said those coming in to town should not be intimidated by the number of stops on the passports, as most of them are nearby to one another, and many are vendors which will be set up along the trail near the municipal parking lot behind RMS Furniture. Most participating stops are located in the Broad and Wood street business district, within walking distance of each other.
Many of the participating businesses will be offering special deals, giveaways and promotions throughout the day, Neiswonger said.
“Take your time; it’s an all day event,” she said. “Don’t just stop for your stamp, look around the business to see what they offer.”
“It’s always a fun day,” Neiswonger added. “It’s a great time to see people you don’t see often, and it’s nice to see people in town.”
A full list of participating businesses and vendors, as well as the stops on the passport trail, can be found on Pages B-8 and B-9 in today’s edition.