NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Center is open every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Nickel bingo starts every Monday at 10 a.m.
On July 1, the game of LCR will be played until lunch. Lunch will be a meatloaf sandwich.
On July 8, Clarview Rehabilitation will lead exercises at 11 a.m. and Country Springs will lead in Jingo at 11:30 a.m. Lunch, consisting of ham with sweet potatoes, will be served at noon.
On July 15, center participants will “spend the day at the beach.” Those attending are asked to wear flip flops. Lunch will be pulled pork sandwiches.
On July 22, Sharon from Edgewood Heights will visit. Lunch will be salisbury steak.
On July 29, bingo will continue for another hour. Lunch will be chicken.
For more information, contact Paula at (814) 221-7869.