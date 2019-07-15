NEW BETHLEHEM – A 29-year-old New Bethlehem woman is facing drug charges following an incident on July 5 at approximately 11:30 a.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Katherine Pierce was charged with 10 counts of possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia and five counts of possessing a small amount of marijuana.
According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department responded to an apartment along Broad Street in New Bethlehem after being contacted by Curtis Pierce about a possible child abuse incident. At the scene, Curtis Pierce told officers that the mother of his children, Katherine Pierce, had struck his daughter and pinched their other daughter on the leg to correct their mistakes.
During an interview, one of the children reportedly told police that her mother had struck her under her eye with a half-closed fist as a punishment, before sending the children to their room. The child also explained that Katherine Pierce had green leafy plants in a bag on the bathroom counter.
After multiple attempts to contact Katherine Pierce, reports state, she agreed to speak with officers at the New Bethlehem station on July 6. Pierce reportedly said that she did not physically abuse her children and explained her methods of discipline.
When asked if she used marijuana, Katherine Pierce allegedly admitted that she had a small amount of the drug in the bathroom of her home.
Katherine Pierce allegedly provided officers with a box containing three separate baggies of marijuana, a plastic container, two pipes with marijuana residue, a metal grinder, nine lighters, three hair clips with marijuana residue and a pack of Zig Zag rolling papers.
Charges were filed July 9 by New Bethlehem Police Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.