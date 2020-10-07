Shooting at mall near Pittsburgh reported
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a shooting occurred at a western Pennsylvania shopping mall near Pittsburgh and a witness reported seeing a man fall to the ground, but there was no official word on injuries or arrests.
The gunfire in the parking lot of the Monroeville Mall in Allegheny County was reported Wednesday afternoon. Mall spokesman Stacey Keating of CBL Properties confirmed that a shooting occurred in the parking lot but called it a “targeted incident” that didn’t prompt an evacuation of the property.
Ashley Kapalka, 25, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that she and her friend and their children were walking out of the mall when they saw an argument between two men, one of whom was armed. She said their group ran to her car but then heard two gunshots and saw a man try to run but fall to the ground.
A message left with Monroeville police wasn’t immediately returned.
The mall about 17 miles (27 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh has been the scene of gunfire before. In September 2019, two men were charged after shots were fired in the parking lot outside a movie theater. In April 2019, two groups of males began fighting and the brawl spilled out of the Macy’s department store entrance, where one person pulled a gun and fired about 10 shots. No injuries were reported but the mall was evacuated.
Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday in a decision that likely sets up a second trip to the U.S. Supreme Court over the issue.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said in a written decision that a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the high court.
In August, a district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump’s accounting firm last year.
Part of Vance’s probe pertains to an investigation related to payoffs to two women — porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal — to keep them quiet during the 2016 presidential campaign about alleged extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.
Vance is seeking more than eight years of the Republican president’s personal and corporate tax records, but has disclosed little about what prompted him to request the records. In one recent court filing, Vance’s lawyers have said he was justified in demanding them because of public reports of “extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.”
A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.
The Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 against the president, rejecting Trump’s arguments that he can’t even be investigated, let alone charged with any crime, while he is in office. But the court said Trump can challenge the subpoena on other grounds, like anyone else who receives a subpoena.
The likelihood that the taxes would be released was unlikely to be resolved before the November election, especially since the high court is down to eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And any release would not result in immediate public disclosures, since grand jury proceedings are secret.
Through his lawyers, Trump argued that the subpoena was issued in bad faith, might have been politically motivated and amounted to harassment of him, especially since the wording copied the language in congressional subpoenas. The lawyers also maintained that seeking tax records dating back to 2011 was a “fishing expedition” and the overbroad request should be rejected.
In its decision, the 2nd Circuit disagreed.
Bartell Drugs sold to Rite Aid for $95 million
SEATTLE (AP) — Bartell Drugs, one of the oldest companies in Washington state, is being sold to Rite Aid for $95 million.
The 67-store regional drugstore chain has been owned by the same family since its founding in Seattle’s Central District in 1890. The companies announced the deal on Wednesday.
“We felt that this was the only answer,” said George D. Bartell, co-owner and chairman of the company his grandfather, George H. Bartell Sr., founded 130 years ago. “It was getting more difficult for regional operators to compete in the market.”
The Seattle Times reports that Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid, which has about 2,500 stores in 19 states, including 69 in the Seattle area, will keep the Bartell name on the stores. It disclosed no plans to close stores or cut any of Bartell’s about 1,600 retail staff. The sale is expected to close in December.
Bartell’s presence across neighborhoods was a big part of the attraction, said Heyward Donigan, Rite Aid president and chief executive officer.
“That’s kind of who we want to be, more and more, is your local neighborhood pharmacy,” Donigan said.