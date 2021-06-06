State police serve search warrant on county election office
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — State police executed a search warrant at a western Pennsylvania county election office, a county official confirmed.
Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin told The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat that the Cambria County Election and Voter Registration Office “cooperated 100 percent” and provided the records requested Thursday.
Barbin said the search “was for nominating petitions” for a candidate in a recent primary election, but added that it was “not necessarily targeted toward the candidate.”
Barbin also said that it’s the county’s duty to comply with a search warrant obtained by state police, who “are the ones charged with investigating.”
A message was sent Saturday to a state police spokesman seeking more information.
Woman impaled by beach umbrella files lawsuit
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A woman who was impaled by a beach umbrella in Maryland three years ago has sued the town and umbrella business, claiming their negligence resulted in serious injuries.
Jill Mendygral, of Kingston, Pennsylvania, was lounging on the beach in Ocean City on her first day of vacation when an umbrella was swept up by gusts of wind and impaled her chest, according to the lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court.
Rescuers cut off the end of the umbrella, leaving the tip in her chest until a Maryland State Police helicopter could transport her to a hospital.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the lawsuit says Mendygral required surgery for the wound in her chest. To this day, she has back pain and pelvic pain, numbness in her right arm and hand, and a range of mental health conditions, among other ailments, the complaint alleges.
Her lawyer, Eric Lickstein, argues that none of her injuries or trauma would have occurred if not for the negligence of the Town of Ocean City or 85 ′n Sunny LLC, a company that rents umbrellas, beach chairs, boogie boards and more.
The complaint names Patrick McLaughlin, resident agent of the beach rental company, as well as Matt James, president of the Ocean City Town Council. McLaughlin declined to comment. A spokesperson for Ocean City did not respond to requests for comment Friday.
The complaint alleges that the business and the town allowed a hazardous and dangerous condition to persist by failing to warn people of the dangers of leaving an umbrella open in the wind and failing to inspect the beach while a wind advisory was in effect.
The lawsuit seeks more than $150,000.
Hawaii sets vaccine thresholds for lifting travel quarantine
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Friday that the state will drop its quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers once 70% of the state’s population has been vaccinated against the disease. Hawaii will also lift its requirement that people wear masks indoors once that level has been reached, he said.
The state Department of Health website said 59% of Hawaii’s population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 52% finished their dosing regimen.
The state is using its figures, and not those provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to calculate thresholds for lifting restrictions. Health Department Director Dr. Libby Char said that’s because Hawaii’s numbers are more accurate. She said it appears the CDC has been counting some of Hawaii’s doses twice.
Right now, travelers arriving from out of state must spend 10 days in quarantine or, to bypass that quarantine, they must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken before departure for the islands.
Once 60% of Hawaii’s population is vaccinated, Ige said, the state will allow travelers to bypass a quarantine requirement as long as they can prove they were vaccinated in the U.S.
Restrictions on travel between the islands will open up before that.
Ige said that as of June 15, people will be able to fly interisland without taking a COVID-19 test or showing proof of vaccination. Also on that date, those who have been vaccinated in Hawaii may bypass quarantine when returning from a trip out of state.
To encourage more people to get vaccinated, the state announced it launched a website HIGotVaccinated.com where vaccinated people can enter to win prizes and learn about discounts at local retailers and restaurants.
Among the deals: A $3 bag of Zippy’s chili for those who show their vaccination card. Among the prizes are 100,000 frequent flyer miles from Hawaiian Airlines.
So many people went to the website after the state announced its existence that the site crashed. Health Department spokesman Brooks Baehr said 500 people signed up for prizes in the first hour.