Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host
NEW YORK (AP) — “Jeopardy!” record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek when the show resumes production next Monday.
Producers announced Monday that Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show’s “Greatest of All Time” title in a competition last year, will host episodes that air in January.
A long-term host for Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8, will be named later.
“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, said.
The show is in its 37th year of syndication, and Trebek was its only host. It is still airing shows that Trebek filmed before his death.
Richards said that “Jeopardy!” will air repeat episodes for the holiday weeks beginning Dec. 21 and 28, meaning Trebek’s final week of shows will air starting Monday, Jan. 4.
Jennings’ episodes begin on Jan. 11.
W.Va miner killed; 6th US coal mining death of 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died Monday in a workplace accident in southern West Virginia, the governor’s office said.
Taylor Meldin Halstead, 20, of Bob White, was killed in the accident at Panther Mining LLC’s American Eagle Mine in the Kanawha County community of Dawes, the governor’s office said in a statement.
The statement did not give details surrounding the death, which was the sixth coal mining fatality nationwide this year. There have been two deaths apiece in West Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.
According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the fewest coal mining fatalities in a year nationally was eight in 2016.
Gov. Jim Justice said he and his wife, Cathy, “are deeply saddened to learn that we lost one of our incredible West Virginia coal miners today. This is especially devastating news so close to the Thanksgiving holiday. We can never appreciate our miners enough for the brave and important work they do every day to power our homes, state, and nation.”