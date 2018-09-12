Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.