Entrepreneurs representing 10 different businesses from across the Pennsylvania Wilds have completed the inaugural PA Wilds PACE (Plan, Accelerate, Commit and Expand) Program — a 10-week professional development course to help scale rural businesses.
“This program truly provided me with a personalized toolbox I can use to ‘do’ my business better,” said Marie Lewis, owner of Pine Springs Pottery. “It did not fully answer and explain every need and question, but rather provided me with a starting point and direction for learning more in my weakest areas, as well as actions I can take to flesh out and improve those areas where I am already doing well."
While COVID-19 required an online format for the final session, it was nothing new to the participants, who were tuning into Zoom twice a week throughout the duration of the course. A social banquet/graduation ceremony will be offered once the public health situation improves.
“This group’s ability to work together and have another layer of support throughout the stay-at-home order has again proven the resilience of our region and the value of connecting with peers through a network like the Wilds Cooperative of PA," said PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship Chief of Operations Abbi Peters.
Other participants included Ryan and Brandi Magaro of Rich Valley Wines, Tim Thomas from Elkwood Arts, Mickayla Poland of PA Made, Christine King from King Krunch Gourmet Brands, Tara Heckler of Blackberry & Sage Market, Kevin Coolidge of From My Shelf Books & Gifts, Kathleen Schnell of Cottage Glassworks, Allison Schanbacher of Lucky Shot Photography and Michellle Munksgard of Icyy Ink Screen Printing.
The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) provided funding for Wilds Cooperative members to participate in the program for free.
“It has been our goal to offer this type of virtual professional development experience for our rural entrepreneurs for years. To see it come to fruition and hear all the positive feedback from the participating entrepreneurs is extremely rewarding,” Peters said. “We are excited to be able to offer the program again, so even more business owners can continue to grow in our region.”