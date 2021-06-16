ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area High School Music Department completed its first live theatrical performance in about 17 months at the end of May.
SMAHS Choral Director Adam Brooks, who teaches guitar, piano and music electives, said “10-Minute Musical and Solo Night” on May 21 was a huge success.
“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s to use our creativity and to think ‘outside the box,’” he said. “Since we were not preparing and practicing for a full-length stage musical this year, I thought that we could try something else.”
In March, Brooks decided to create “10-minute musicals” with two advanced ensemble classes, select choir and music lab, he said. The musicals were published by Music Theater International (MTI), one of the largest theater-licensing companies.
“Each production is about 10 minutes long, features different scenes, solos, dance, music, blocking, sets, costumes and everything that you would normally find in a full-length stage production. Every story is unique — think of each of these shows as a short story for the stage,” Brooks said.
There were a total of nine student cast members in the three shows, said Brooks, with some of them in multiple shows. Students rehearsed a few times a week, in addition to preparing for other performances.
“From the start, all of the students had a vested interest in performing these shows and were dedicated to memorizing, practicing, listening and getting the show ready for our big performance,” he said. “It was a wonderful process to work with the small groups. Working together, the students learned songs, choreography, blocking and helped to build sets and organize costumes and props.”
Brooks said they also collaborated with Mr. Frank’s stagecraft class to build a set that was used for all three shows. In all, about 20 students worked on the project.
“This was a nice, cross-curricular part of the process where my students worked with other students to create an interesting set piece for the stage,” he noted. “All students contributed ideas for blocking, movement and choreography. Even more students helped out during the show night with ticket sales, programs, photos and backstage.”
Other student solos were performed as well, said Brooks, on top of the three 10-minute musicals in front of a live audience, for the first time in a year and a half.
“The most interesting thing about this is that we recorded each of the musicals for people to watch from home,” he said. “We have all heard of ‘virtual performances’ and ‘at-home concerts’ since the pandemic started during 2020. Well, this is our way of reaching out to those that were unable to make our live show.”
The show, recorded with three HD cameras, can be viewed by purchasing tickets ON-DEMAND, said Brooks. Visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52639 for show information.