ST. MARYS — The Elk County Conservation District and Elk County Recycling Center teamed up to offer “12 Crafts of Christmas” environmentally-friendly holiday kits to the public last week.
ECCD Resource Conservation Technician Victoria Challingsworth said this idea was inspired by the song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”
“Christmas is a favorite time for lots of folks, and with how tough 2020 has been we wanted to do something to bring joy and give back,” she said. “Crafts and ornament making are a great way to spend time together with family and friends.”
Challingsworth said Christmas is often associated with lots of paper, packages and waste.
“Because of that, we wanted to make use of the items that come into the ECRC to show folks that you can repurpose just about anything and turn it into something beautiful,” she said.
Challingsworth said staff chose items that would suit a variety of age groups, including teenagers, adults and young children. The craft series begins with making a holiday tree from sticks and twine, then continues with a series of ornaments, she said.
“One of the great things about all of the crafts is they allow for creative embellishments and can be modified if you have other crafting items around the house,” Challingsworth said.
The materials include 30 cardboard boxes, 90 cardboard pieces, 270 newspaper sheets, 180 pieces of construction paper and 270 pieces of paper, 90 toilet paper tubes, 180 pipe cleaners, 30 pop bottles, 270 bottle caps, 90 jar lids, 240 popsicle sticks, 1,260 fabric strips, 300 feet of twine, 90 pine cones and 90 sticks, said ECCD Director Kate Wehler.
Participants can expect to create nature-oriented crafts, including the ornaments and a bird feeder.
Volunteers that work at the ECRC, including Director Bekki Tichner, were given a list of materials needed for this project and they began saving them, Wehler said. It only took two days to collect them all.
Each kit, containing newspaper envelopes with craft instructions and sorted materials, also includes instructions on how to make the craft and a Christmas/nature fact, Wehler said, as well as an envelope that contains extra decorations.
The ECRC was a great fit for distribution with its drive-thru set up, established hours and in-place COVID regulations, Wehler noted. This is also a chance for people to check out the center and learn about recycling.
The ECCD prepped 30 kits, giving away 15 of them in the first 20 minutes on distribution day Dec. 2, Wehler said. After posting about the event on Facebook, the original post gained 3,560 views.
“It’s wonderful to see so many people interested in this activity,” Wehler said.
Tichner said this project is the perfect example of reusing and repurposing everyday household items.
“Victoria did a tremendous job of putting together holiday-themed projects that an entire family can enjoy creating,” Tichner said. “Moreover, it’s a great starting point for folks who want to use these 12 crafts as inspiration to build their own designs.
“With Victoria leading the way, they worked together to assemble all the components of the crafts and pack the boxes. It was a project contrived for the sole purpose of bringing joy to families.”
Wehler said they plan to do follow-up Facebook posts about this event, posting individual crafts for people to do who may not have received a kit on the ECRC and ECCD Facebook pages.