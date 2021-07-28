DuBOIS — Several fundraisers are currently underway to benefit Grady’s Decision, a nonprofit organization which helps families experiencing premature births, as well as those families with children needing specialized medication attention.
On Saturday, July 31, it is Grady’s Decision Race Night at Hummingbird Speedway located at 840 Gospel Center Road between Reynoldsville and Falls Creek. In addition to the usual dirt track racing, there will be an auction to benefit Grady’s Decision. The gates will open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 7 p.m.
Also that evening at the speedway, Grady’s Decision will be giving away a CAN AM Outlander 450 ATV and helmet. The best way to purchase tickets at this time is to private message Grady’s Decision on their Facebook page. Tickets are also available at Way Office Plus at 691 Division St., DuBois, or Marnie’s Styling Salon in Treasure Lake. Tickets will also be on sale at the Hummingbird race Saturday night.
Grady’s Decision was started in 2008 by Katrina Vincent and Ryan Smith of Erie, formerly of DuBois, to honor their son, Graden Vincent, who died less than three days after being born premature in July 2008 and weighed only 2 pounds, 5 ounces. His twin sister, Gianna Kayleen, who was born one minute earlier and weighed 2 pounds, remained for 71 days in the NICU of Saint Vincent Health System in Erie and is now a healthy 13-year-old.
Over the past 13 years, Grady’s Decision has helped 2,175 local families and donated $1,048,249 to families connected to six local Neonatal Intensive Care Units in Western Pennsylvania.
The following are two stories from families who have been helped by Grady’s Decision.
Dylan and Shelbi ZimmermanLincoln Andrew Zimmerman was born on May 14, 2020 to Dylan and Shelbi Zimmerman of Sykesville.
At 12 weeks gestation, the couple found out Lincoln had omphalocele — his liver and small intestine were protruding outside of his body, where his belly button would be, said Shelbi Zimmerman.
Shelbi said statistics show one in 4,000 to 5,000 babies are born with cases of omphalocele like Lincoln’s.
“He had a 90 percent chance of surviving once he was born,” said Shelbi, noting she and Lincoln were monitored pretty heavily throughout her pregnancy.
At 39 weeks and one day, a planned C-section was performed and Lincoln was born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh. Lincoln was then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
After a 16-day hospital stay, Lincoln came home with his omphalocele, said Shelbi, noting that she and her husband did wound care on Lincoln’s omphalocele until he was 7 1/2 months old.
On Dec. 28, 2020, Lincoln had surgery to repair his omphalocele and there haven’t been any issues since, said Shelbi.
The Zimmermans were connected with Grady’s Decision in March 2020. Shelbi said she talked on the phone with Amy Smith, the executive director of Grady’s Decision, who checked in regularly with the couple to see how everything was going throughout Shelbi’s pregnancy.
“We had to travel to Pittsburgh often,” said Shelbi. “I had doctor’s appointments twice a week for the last month and a half probably of the pregnancy.”
Lincoln will continue to have checkups at Children’s Hospital well into adulthood, said Shelbi.
“He’ll get discharged from Children’s as an adolescent and he’ll find his own doctors for his condition as he gets older,” she said. “We were told there might be future surgeries down the road, but it’s nothing promised.”
Grady’s provided gift cards, gas cards, food vouchers, said Shelbi.
“They (Grady’s) picked up the cost of so much,” she said. “It was even more helpful having someone to talk to, like a spiritual type of thing, too. She (Smith) was there if I needed to talk to anybody about the situation. Not family-related, not exactly friend group yet, but now they talk to us regularly. I talk to a bunch of other (Grady’s) families, too.”
Shelbi said Grady’s Decision mattered so much to them to have that extra support system, and she has become involved in a group to eventually be a sponsor for another family who is going through similar hardships with a baby.
“They (Grady’s) touch a lot of different lives, so I think it’s really important that people be willing to donate to it because it is definitely life-changing and helpful for people,” said Shelbi.
Shawn and Mina Anderson
Shawn and Mina Anderson’s twin boys, Elijah Erik and Ethan Carl, were born on Jan. 21, 2021, with Elijah weighing 5 pounds, 3 ounces and Ethan weighing 4 pounds, 12 ounces.
The twins were born at 36 weeks gestation, said Mina, who was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a serious high blood pressure condition, late in her pregnancy.
At 20 weeks gestation, Mina said Ethan, “baby A,” was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and another outlying condition related to that.
“He had it confirmed twice. We were sent to Pittsburgh for a second opinion because we had seen someone from Geisinger,” said Mina. “When we went to our appointment in Pittsburgh, by then I already spoken to Amy (Smith from Grady’s) and everyone was praying and were following our story. By the time we made it to Pittsburgh at around 30-plus weeks, we got our second opinion and we were told the doctor there didn’t see the markers for the condition that we thought he previously had. She had no explanation. She checked and double checked to be sure, but she didn’t see it. By the time they (twins) got here, he was perfect. He had a few conditions, to do with his heart, that cleared up with age, but we were expecting him to be born in distress, to be in the hospital for months. That’s just not how it shook out.”
Doctors suspected Elijah may have had an issue as well, but his story was similar to his twin brother’s.
“We got a second opinion later in the pregnancy, and she was seeing those minor issues that they grow out of with age, but nothing else,” said Mina. “By the time he (Elijah) got here, he didn’t even spend time in the NICU.”
The Andersons were connected to Grady’s Decision shortly after their babies were diagnosed with suspected medical conditions, said Mina.
“Their (Grady’s) prayer team, they were just a tremendous help and blessing,” said Mina. “Then they sent us gift cards for gas and food, while we were in Pittsburgh. We gave birth there because of their possible conditions, which for us is a bit of a haul. She set up a stay with Ronald McDonald for us. Elijah was fine, he came home with us, but Ethan was not, he was having some issues feeding. He was in the NICU, a week in Pittsburgh and then another week here in DuBois. She (Smith) set up that stay for us so that we could be with him and not be separated. After we came home, she gave us a care package with diapers and blankets and winter things that people had knitted and made that were wonderful.”
The twins are “doing amazing,” said Mina.
Having twins is hectic, said Mina, but said she always tells people, “These are our first so if you’re going to have twins, just do it first. That way it doesn’t seem harder.”
Mina said she and her husband had heard about Grady’s through a home nurse after telling the nurse that they didn’t know what they were going to do if they had to stay in Pittsburgh.
“She had mentioned Grady’s, that maybe that would be an option, but so much was going on at the time that we just turned our focus to preparing for them to get here. It wasn’t until our story got passed along that we got connected,” said Mina.
Mina said what she would like people to know about Grady’s Decision is that “they are a powerful, powerful force in the lives of all the families they touch.”
“Because of the power of prayer and all the people we had thinking about us, I completely attribute that to what happened with our boys, that they ended up being perfect, despite such a grim prognosis,” said Mina. “It became the reason I went back to church myself.”
“If you’re worried, if you’re unsure, especially if you’re having a premature baby, one with medical conditions, twins, any kind of multiples, they (Grady’s) can help,” said Mina. “Whether it’s a good thought, whether it’s financially or with connections, places for you to go, they have all of it, all of the information and they can help. I think that for so many families, they’re such a lifesaver.”
A virtual 5K also started on July 23, Grady and Gianna’s birthday, to benefit Grady’s Decision. It ends on Aug. 10. Please check out their Facebook page for more information. For more information on the Grady’s Decision story and mission, log onto www.gradysdecision.com. Individuals can also check out the Grady’s Facebook page.