HARRISBURG — The Center for Rural Pennsylvania recently held its first virtual 2021 Rural Policy Summit series, which provided a broad demographic overview of rural Pennsylvania.
This initial session helped to set the stage for each monthly event which will begin in September and wrap up in January 2022.
“Our plan for the Rural Policy Summit is to bring together a wide range of stakeholders, including policymakers, nonprofit leaders, academic researchers, industry professionals, and others interested in rural, to learn about and discuss major policy issues that will affect rural Pennsylvania over the next five to 10 years,” Center Director Dr. Kyle C. Kopko said. “As we all know, there are many challenges and opportunities facing rural Pennsylvania. This summit will explore policy issues in an interdisciplinary way so that community leaders are better equipped to meet the needs of Pennsylvania’s nearly 3.4 million rural residents.”
The five topic areas for the series are education, healthcare, local services, economic development and agriculture.
With the dividing line based upon population density, Kopko said, as of the 2010 census, rural in Pennsylvania is classified as a population density of 284 persons per square mile. If under that threshold, a county is going to be classified as rural. If above that threshold, it’s going to be classified as urban. He said population density will likely approach 290 persons per square mile with the updated census release, and that will be forthcoming in a few months.
According to updated data, Clearfield County’s population density is 71, Elk County’s is 39 and Jefferson County is 69.
Population trends
In 2019, data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) showed that there were 3.4 million people living in rural Pennsylvania, or 26 percent of the state’s total population. From 2010 to 2019, rural areas saw a 3 percent population decline. During this same period, urban Pennsylvania’s population increased 2 percent.
Kopko said the decline in Pennsylvania’s rural population is not new. In 1920, 17 of Pennsylvania’s 42 rural counties had more residents than in they did in 2019.
More recently, Pennsylvania’s population appears to be bifurcating, as populations in the southeast and the Lehigh Valley regions have increased while those in the north and west have, with some exception, declined, said Kopko. This trend began in the 1980s and has accelerated in recent years.
Kopko said one of the exceptions in rural areas is Centre County, for example, where State College is located. They’ve had a 7 percent growth rate based on 2019 estimates.
A stagnation or decline in rural communities is not unique to Pennsylvania, however, said Kopko. According to Census data, 60 percent of rural counties in the U.S. have experienced population decline from 2010 to 2019.
Causes of population change
Kopko said population change is caused by a combination of four factors — births, deaths, in-migration, and out-migration. In rural Pennsylvania, the main driver of population decline has been declining birth rates and increasing death rates. Starting in 2000, rural counties had more deaths than births. In 2019, for example, there were nearly 7,600 more deaths than births in rural Pennsylvania.
“There are only two counties in Pennsylvania that had a fertility rate of 2.1 or higher, Potter County and Mifflin County,” said Kopko. “This is also true largely across the United States. The only state that has a population rate 2.1 or higher is South Dakota at the current time. So this is again, not a phenomenon that’s unique to Pennsylvania.”
The fact that the birth rate is declining in Pennsylvania will have implications for population growth for years and years to come, he said.
Starting in 2000, deaths overtook the number of births in rural communities throughout Pennsylvania, said Kopko.
“And obviously with the COVID pandemic, preliminary data suggests a sharp uptick in the number of deaths in our rural communities,” he said. “So again, this will have implications for population growth over time.”
According to Census data, in 2018, rural areas had a positive net migration of 4,182 people, meaning more people moved to rural areas than out of rural areas. This good news, however, is tempered by the fact that a significant percentage (31 percent to 33 percent) of the population moving to and out of rural Pennsylvania is college students. Once these individuals are removed from the totals, rural areas end up with a net loss of 860 people. Despite this pattern, 65 percent of those who move out of rural Pennsylvania go to a county that is fewer than 100 miles away.
Characteristics of rural Pennsylvanians
On Jan. 1, 2011, the first Baby Boomer (born 1946-1964) turned 65 years old, Kopko said. From 2011 to 2019, the number of rural Pennsylvanians age 65 years old and older has gone from 17 percent of the population to 20 percent of the population. During that same period the number of people under 20 years old went from 24 percent to 22 percent of the population. In 2019, 14 Pennsylvania counties had more people age 65 years old and older than people under 20 years old. According to projections from the Pennsylvania State Data Center, by 2030, 47 counties in Pennsylvania will have more seniors than youth.
Increase in the number of people of color
In 2019, there were 306,000 people of color (anyone who is not non-Hispanic white) living in rural Pennsylvania, which was 9 percent of the population, he said. From 2010 to 2019, the number of people of color increased 19 percent. During this same period, the number of non-Hispanic whites decreased 4 percent. In 2019, the three largest percentages of people of color were Hispanic or Latino (36 percent), Black/African American (34 percent), and people of two or more races (17 percent).
Overall, population stagnation has significant implications for rural schools and the labor force, as well as community organizations, said Kopko.
“Much of rural America is experiencing these exact same trends,” he said. “So at least a bright spot is we can look to other counties, municipalities, communities, all across the United States to get ideas of what might work to help our rural communities and ensure their strength and vitality going forward. Unfortunately, there’s no quick fix to any of this. It’s going to involve a multi-pronged approach to close the gap between urban and rural Pennsylvania.”