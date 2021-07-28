ST. MARYS — The ‘21 Chamber Summer Jam, a musical extravaganza hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, is set for 7 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the new Downtown Event Park on Depot Street.
SMACOC Executive Director Ann Gabler referred to the event as the “wing-less fling.”
“Since chicken wings are currently in short supply and are very expensive, we decided to adapt,” she said.
The chamber knew it had to change a long-standing event this year, added President Andrew Mohney.
“The hope of this event is to offer something new to replace the Wing Fling, which would have been in its 20th year,” he said.
The outdoor concert will be held in the new Downtown Event Park on Depot Street, featuring the Elk County-based band “Dark Water Duo,” said Gabler.
Attendees will have local dining choices, including the Flo Bros Fire Smoked Pizza, Anytime Lunchtime and Gypsy Wagon food trucks.
There will also be a “booze booth” serving adult, and nonalcoholic, beverages.
Event proceeds will benefit SMACOC programs, including Light Up Night and the Independence Day fireworks display.
Tickets are $20, which includes the concert and one drink.