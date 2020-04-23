DuBOIS — Approximately 250 Sandy Township residents soon will receive letters notifying them that they have a defect in their sewer lateral which must be repaired or replaced depending on the severity of the defect.
In 2017, the township conducted a sanitary sewer evaluation and prepared a rehabilitation report with its engineering firm, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said at this week’s web-based meeting of the council. The report identified defects in private sanitary sewer laterals and township sanitary sewer main lines.
In 2018, the township applied for Community Development Block Grant funding to assist low- to moderate-income residents with repair or replacement of their private sewer lateral based on the engineering report, said Arbaugh.
The township was approved for grant funding and has been working for the past six months on getting everything together for CDBG and Clearfield County.
Arbaugh said if the residents are considered low-moderate income, they will be eligible for grant monies to assist with the repairs. If they are higher income, they will still be required to repair their sewer lateral but will have an elongated schedule to complete the work.
“Repairing the sewer lateral helps prevent sewer back-ups into their homes and keeps storm and ground water from entering our sewer system,” said Arbaugh. “Additionally, if they were to sell their home, they would need to conduct a smoke test and repair their sewer lateral if it is defective.”
The notification letters will be sent within the next 10 days to 250 residents with contact information for the township’s public works and engineering staff, and the availability of the grants for low-moderate income residents. The township has a total of 1,489 sewer customers.
In order to be eligible for funding, household incomes must be below the following limits:
- One person household – maximum income – $35,400
- Two person household – maximum income – $40,450
- Three person household – maximum income – $45,500
- Four person household – maximum income – $50,550
- Five person household – maximum income – $54,600
- Six person household – maximum income – $58,650
- Seven person household – maximum income – $62,700
- Eight person household – maximum income – $66,750