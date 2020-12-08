DuBOIS — This year marks the 27th year that dreams get to come true for children with life-threatening illnesses.
The local Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Light Up A Child’s Life campaign kicked off Monday and will continue through Friday, according to officials from the Make-A-Wish office based in Punxsutawney. This year’s campaign is sponsored by Miller Home Furniture and Mattress.
This is the week when local residents raise money to bring the magic of a wish to children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.
Throughout the week, stories are told through radio station Sunny 106 in DuBois about children’s dreams coming true through Make-A-Wish, an organization that fulfills wishes for children ages 2 1/2 to 18. Only those children who have life-threatening illnesses documented by their physician are eligible to be referred.
Make-A-Wish officials noted that they could not make the magic and memories for the wish children without the generous support from the community during the campaign each year.
The Make-A-Wish office in Punxsutawney facilitates many wonderful wishes in its 11-county region — including, Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties.
Last year, more than $100,000 was raised during the DuBois campaign. That amount of money was able to grant approximately 25 wishes to children in the region.
Anyone can recommend a child, from friends and family members to church members, nurses, doctors or volunteers.
When a child is referred, Make-A-Wish makes sure the family is aware the child has been referred and approves.
Then the agency works with doctors to have a form filled out confirming the child has a life-threatening medical condition.
A team of volunteers then sets up to go to the home and find out what the child dreams of and why they would like a particular wish.
The average cost for the granting of a wish is $3,900. The average was $3,400 when wishes began being granted in 1980, but costs have risen.
The Light Up A Child’s Life campaign is the only internal campaign the organization conducts. Sometimes other organizations raise money for Make-A-Wish or students conduct senior projects that benefit the agency.
The campaign will run through Friday with live interviews each day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with wish families and donors. Bids are taken on auction items all week long with the auction starting at 4 p.m. Friday. People have to bid on an item by calling 814-372-1065 or stopping by the Sunny Studios on West Long Avenue in DuBois.