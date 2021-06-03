FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority, at last week’s meeting, briefly discussed how $450,000 in state grant funding will be used to improve the DuBois Regional Airport.
“That’s 50-50 dollars,” said airport Manager Bob Shaffer. “That’s the best we had hoped for to be able to either renovate or replace the large maintenance hangar, which just this week we had an issue with one of the doors on it. So we’ll need to be looking at putting a plan together ... either renovation or replacement. And then that also allows us to renovate the east half of the administration building, which we have been looking for local dollars for that and other airport improvement items. That was a very welcome grant, $450,000 is an excellent number for us. We can put that to good use.”
“It shows the economic benefit of the airport being in the area,” said authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin.
The grant is being funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Aviation Transportation Assistance Program, which is dedicated to improving the state’s aviation infrastructure. Funds totaling $10 million were awarded to 12 airports around the state.
Project updates
Shaffer said that he had hoped to be able to say that the rehabilitation of the terminal project was complete.
“But because of weather over the past two weeks, even though the contractor has had it scheduled, and has had made attempts to do it, the weather is not cooperating with them,” said Shaffer. “We’re still waiting to get the fascia on the exterior of the building painted. And at this point, that’s the last remaining part of the terminal building project. We continue to look forward to getting that done in the future.”
With regard to the purchase of a new front-end loader, which was approved at a previous meeting, Shaffer said it has been ordered. A delivery date is not known, but he estimated it will probably be five or six months like everything else has been through the pandemic.
Since April’s meeting, Shaffer said the airport was notified that it was awarded a $215,000 state grant to replace two existing fuel trucks. It’s a 75-25 grant, he said, and he expects to receive the money probably after the state fiscal year on July 1.
“That’s what we’ve been looking for, the matching share,” said Shaffer. “It’s a little bit short of what we had asked for, but it was the dollars that were available and it’ll be certainly money well spent. We’ll probably be into the first of the year before we see the fuel trucks.”