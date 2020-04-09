KERSEY — Although the coronavirus has put a halt to Elk County 4H clubs’ fundraisers for now, “Strive for Stride 4H Riding Club” group leader Brandy Hollobaugh says there will be more in the future.
Hollobaugh, who is also a member of the Elk and Cameron County 4H Advisory Board, said the group’s tack auction fundraiser scheduled for March 21 had to be cancelled.
An ongoing mission of Elk County 4H clubs has been to remodel the horse barn at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey for safety reasons, Hollobaugh said. She also hopes to add a second horse barn and increase the likelihood of hosting larger events.
“Last year during the fair, there were a couple of dangerous accidents,” she said. “The stalls have been in bad conditions for years and have needed attention.”
There are three horse clubs in Elk County, Hollobaugh adds, with about 50 members. The Elk County Farm Bureau also made a $500 donation to barn fix ups.
There is also an option for people to sponsor a stall by personal donation, Hollobaugh said, which would include placing on the stall a plaque honoring the donor.
“The stall sponsor could be a business, or even an ‘In loving memory of’ a horse or a loved one who enjoyed horses who passed,” she said.
Hollobaugh asks that the public “be on the lookout” for upcoming fundraisers for this cause.
“My goal is to have new stalls put in this year, if the money is there,” she said.
A trail ride fundraiser at the fairgrounds is also planned for summer.
For more information, contact Hollobaugh at bmk730@gmail.com.