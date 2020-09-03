ST. MARYS — A 74-year-old St. Marys man is facing several felony charges after pornographic child photos were alllegedly discovered on his computer.
David Franklin Hill is charged with six third-degree felony counts of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob's office Aug. 31.
On Feb. 21, the City of St. Marys Police Department was requested to respond to Clarson Technologies/TKS Computer Solutions for reports of a computer with child pornography on it.
Police met with employees, who explained that a customer brought his computer in Feb. 20 due to flashing and icons disappearing.
One of the employees stated that when the computer restarted, he reportedly saw a link for child pornography, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He showed police the link, which said, “Lolliwood Studios_Child Erotica at its best.”
The employee told police he allegedly saw several folders and zip drives with suspicious names, and viewed a photo he believed to be of a nude juvenile child, according to the affidavit. Police were provided with the service ticket, allegedly identifying Hill as the customer. Video survellenece also confirmed it was his computer.
A search warrant for the computer and Hill's residence was approved Feb. 24. Police allegedly seized several items from the residence, which were later examined and did not contain any child pornography, according to the affidavit.
According to Hill's interview with police Feb. 24, “Lolliwood Studios” is a literary site, he said. There is also another site from years ago of a “nudist family,” where some of the nudists had taken photos on beaches. Hill told police he allegedly uses the computer to access Publisher's Clearing House, watch porn and do his taxes, and has only viewed family nudism or nudists which are of families with children and parents, according to the affidavit.
The computer was also searched by a special agent and returned to police Aug. 28. The forensic examination allegedly revealed six images of child pornography, with the names “nude family, nudist festival, teen nudists, young naturists and young nudist,” according to the affidavit.
Hill's preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Jacob's office.