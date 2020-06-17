DuBOIS — One is never too young to spread kindness, as 9-year-old Levi Strong proves with his cheerful work with veterans in the area.
Strong’s five years of cheering up veterans earned him recognition from the National Organization of the American Legion Auxiliary. Melissa Hrinya presented him an award at the end of May.
Since he’s been 4 years old, Strong has given “thank you” bags to veterans on Veterans Day. He visits the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars buildings in the area. He also stops by the Sportsman’s Club and Martino’s Bilo in Brockway and Lowe’s and Walmart in DuBois.
According to Hrinya, Strong approaches people who look like they have served in the military and asks them if they have served. If they say yes, he gives them the thank you bag.
He had intended to expand his kindness to nursing homes, but the current pandemic changed his plans.
Strong received the National Organization’s Good Deed Award, which recognizes work that exemplifies the Legion Auxiliary’s ideal of “Service, Not Self.”