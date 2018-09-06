PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney High School band has put in more than 100 hours of practice this summer, and has been marching its way to success at local football games, fairs and parades.
Band Director Kurt Cessna said the band has 76 members, and each one plays an essential role in the overall picture.
Cessna, who was in the Indiana High School marching band, has been director for 12 years now. He has bachelor’s degrees in fine arts and music performance and arts and music education from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and also is a saxophone player.
Starting in July, band members do three weeks of evening music rehearsals, and the band’s 80-hour band camp was held in early August.
Throughout band camp, students learn how to march, all the footwork and show music, Cessna said. His two assistants, Kyle Plasinis and Justine Kaza help him with camp sessions.
Before students even start school, they perform in three football games, with three songs per halftime show, Cessna said. It’s rewarding for students to give the crowd a glimpse of the months of practice they put into their music.
“The audience really only gets to see a small portion of what we do,” he said. “Rarely do we reach a point where that’s the best it’s going to be. We’re constantly improving things all year long. It’s very rewarding to go out and perform and get the crowd excited.”
Music is not only a great way to make friends, but an outlet for students, Cessna says. It ties into other disciplines, too, such as math and English.
“It’s a great way to be around good people,” he said. “When you join the band, you instantly have 75 new friends. People look out for each other like family.”
He also takes them on enjoyable and educational trips, such as seeing the symphony in Chicago in May, and stopping at a water park on the way home. They will travel to Florida next year, where the band will perform at the Magic Kingdom and perform in the parade.
The band performed in the Kennywood Park Parade in mid August, and were the host band for Indiana County Fair’s Band Night on Tuesday. They played a version of “Amazing Grace” and the Indiana Jones theme song, Cessna said.
Whether it’s percussion, woodwinds or brass, each member and each instrument plays a crucial role in the show, Cessna said.
“The great thing about band is you can take anyone from any walk of life, and everyone has a skill to contribute,” he said. “Whether it’s a cymbal player or lead trumpet or section leader in percussion, no matter what age or ability level, everybody contributes.”
Four band students were accepted to IUP last year, Cessna said. One of the most rewarding things about his role as a director is seeing the students develop a love and passion for music, but also their own independence as a person.
“The most rewarding part is seeing young people become independent of what I’m teaching them,” he said. “I want to give them skills they can take off into the world and use. Teaching music is only a fraction of what I do – I teach the kids how to be good human beings.”
