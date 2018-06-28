REYNOLDSVILLE — A St. Marys native will visit Reynoldsville next month, giving people the chance to interact with a local author and learn more about the story that shaped who he is today.
The Reynoldsville Public Library will hold its Fifth annual Author Luncheon on Thursday, July 12 at 3 p.m. at the Foundry, featuring New York Times bestselling author John Schlimm and his memoir “Five Years in Heaven.”
RPL Director Karl Rebon said he’s looking forward to the public hearing from Schlimm, and it helps keep the community engaged by bringing culture and arts into the town of Reynoldsville.
Schlimm is not just an author of 17 books — focusing on a variety of topics, including a memoir, cooking, history and more — but a Harvard-trained educator, artist and businessman. He has been a professor, an award-winning activist, a celebrity publicist and even worked at The White House during his early career.
Schlimm is a St. Marys native and part of the Straub Brewery family and their Board of Directors. He has written several beer-related books, along with cookbooks and recipe guides. His newest publication “MOONSHINE: A Celebration of America’s Original Rebel Spirit,” will be released in October.
He finds that he includes bits and pieces of himself and his family history and legacy throughout his writing.
“I think we write about what we know,” he said. “I am proud and I feel blessed for the heritage I have, and to be able to share that means a lot to me.”
“Five Years in Heaven” tells the story of Schlimm’s unlikely friendship with an 87-year-old nun and artist, Sister Augustine, that began when was 31. She ran the ceramics shop at St. Joseph Monastery in St. Marys. At the time, Schlimm said he was questioning certain life choices and looking for guidance, never knowing he would find it through her.
“I walk into this ceramic shop and I meet this short little nun, and it was love at first sight,” he said. “After that, I went back one to two to three times a week for the next five years.”
When Sister Augustine was painting or working, Schlimm would help her with things too, like pouring molds, while they discussed any topic in the world.
“She really helped guide me through those issues and those questions and navigate through life,” he said. “It became this really beautiful two-way friendship.”
The book came out in 2015, and has been published in different countries like Korea and China.
Just as Sister Augustine helped shape his life, Schlimm’s story of his friendship with her, he says, is helping shape the lives of others.
“The one thing I’ve learned is that readers across the country and globally are embracing this story in ways I never could’ve imagined,” he said. “People send me letters and messages, telling me how the book has impacted them.”
People have reached out to Schlimm, telling him how the book has helped them get through a loss in their lives or taught them how to forgive, he said.
“The fact that they could take this story and apply it to what they’re going through, that’s really incredible,” he said. “I am so grateful for these experiences that happen to me all the time.”
Schlimm attributes his passion for writing and for people to stepping stones he says he has climbed along the way, including his fair share of rejection. He has even saved every rejection letter he’s received since the ‘90s.
“I’m always really grateful for rejection,” he said. “I embrace it with gratitude and say ‘thank you.’ I move on and consider it a stepping stone.”
In a speech that he often makes, one of his favorite phrases is, “The road to ‘yes’ is paved with many ‘nos.’”
Schlimm hopes to engage with those who attend the luncheon, discussing universal topics to which everyone can relate.
“I am so excited to go to this luncheon to share this with more people, putting the book into their hands and letting it impact them in the way they need it to at this point in their lives,” he said. “People can walk away feeling good about themselves and energized about their situations.”
Tickets are $25 and include a copy of “Five Years in Heaven” and lunch. Tickets are available at the Reynoldsville Public Library. Call 814-653-9471 for more information.
For more about Schlimm, visit www.johnschlimm.com.
